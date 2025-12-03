Delhi's traffic fine waiver plan gets stuck over legal issues India Dec 03, 2025

Delhi's one-time traffic challan amnesty, which promised a 50-70% cut on old fines for minor violations like no helmet or expired pollution certificates, has hit a pause.

The cabinet held back approval because of ongoing court cases about unpaid fines.

Now, the government has to tweak the proposal and send it to the Lieutenant Governor for another review.