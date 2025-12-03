Next Article
Delhi's traffic fine waiver plan gets stuck over legal issues
India
Delhi's one-time traffic challan amnesty, which promised a 50-70% cut on old fines for minor violations like no helmet or expired pollution certificates, has hit a pause.
The cabinet held back approval because of ongoing court cases about unpaid fines.
Now, the government has to tweak the proposal and send it to the Lieutenant Governor for another review.
Why should you care?
With nearly 80 lakh vehicles and 1,000-1,500 challans issued daily, Delhi's traffic system is overwhelmed.
This scheme was meant to clear backlogs and ease pressure on courts—plus offer people a chance to rectify minor infractions.
If things stall further, officials might go tough: think blocking online vehicle services or even canceling registrations for repeat offenders.