Delhi's water supply takes a hit, but relief is on the way

How Delhi is tackling future water woes

To help prevent this kind of crisis, the Delhi Jal Board just approved 600 electric water tankers—half will deliver free water to underserved neighborhoods.

They're also rolling out new sewer connections for over a lakh residents and launching projects to stop untreated sewage from reaching the Yamuna.

With big plans like the city's long-term Water Master Plan in motion, officials say they're working on long-term fixes so Delhiites aren't left dry again.