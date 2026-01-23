Delhi's water supply takes a hit, but relief is on the way
Delhi had a rough couple of days as high ammonia in the Yamuna River forced the city to cut back water at five major treatment plants.
The good news? Ammonia levels are expected to recede, the Wazirabad plant is likely to resume normal operations, and things should be mostly back to normal by January 24.
How Delhi is tackling future water woes
To help prevent this kind of crisis, the Delhi Jal Board just approved 600 electric water tankers—half will deliver free water to underserved neighborhoods.
They're also rolling out new sewer connections for over a lakh residents and launching projects to stop untreated sewage from reaching the Yamuna.
With big plans like the city's long-term Water Master Plan in motion, officials say they're working on long-term fixes so Delhiites aren't left dry again.