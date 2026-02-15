Delhi's weather: City records 28.5degC, 4degC above normal for February
India
Delhi just clocked a surprising 28.5°C this week—over 4°C hotter than the usual February day, according to the IMD.
Humidity started high in the morning (89%) but dropped to 45% by evening, making it feel a bit muggy at first and then dry later on.
What to expect tomorrow?
The city's air quality dipped into the "poor" zone with an AQI of 216, and morning mist may reduce visibility.
No rain is expected, and above-normal temperatures were recorded for the day.
Expect hazy mornings that could slow down your commute, though some northwest winds might help clear out the pollution as the days go on.