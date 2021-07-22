Home / News / India News / Delta variant still a dominant lineage across India: INSACOG
Delta variant still a dominant lineage across India: INSACOG

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 05:35 pm
There is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta

The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to be the dominant lineage for new cases across India, while the other Variants of Concern (VoC) are at a lower rate and declining, INSACOG, a consortium of government panels involved in the genome-sequencing of the coronavirus said. There is currently no evidence of any new Delta sub-lineage that is of greater concern than Delta, it said.

Regions with high vaccination continue to do well: INSACOG

"Delta continues to be the dominant lineage for new cases across India in recent samples and remains the most rapidly rising lineage globally that is responsible for multiple outbreaks, including across Southeast Asia, which shows the fastest growth in new cases globally," the INSACOG said. Regions with high vaccination and strong public health measures, such as Singapore, continue to do well, it noted.

Delta responsible for most breakthrough infections: ICMR

The Delta variant was behind the deadly second wave of the coronavirus in India that killed thousands and infected lakhs from March to May. The INSACOG said a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that most of the clinical cases in vaccine breakthrough were infected with the Delta variant but only 9.8 percent cases required hospitalization.

The other VoC continues to be very low in India

It also added, "The data for higher infectivity of Delta continues to grow with the secondary attack rate in household contacts being almost double for Delta when compared to Alpha (Public Health England, July 9 update)." "The other VoC continues to be very low in India and is declining relative to Delta globally," it said.

No Lambda variant cases reported so far in India: INSACOG

"Public health measures to reduce transmission and vaccination remain critical," the INSACOG stressed. No cases of the Lambda variant have so far been reported in the country, it added. In data from the UK, Lambda is still seen primarily in travelers or their contacts. A growing spectrum of mutations is seen in the Delta background in the UK, the US, and India.

A222V, K77T reported as possible markers of sub-lineages in India

The most frequent spike protein mutations, other than K417N (AY.1/AY.2), seen in the UK are G446V and P251L. In India, A222V and K77T have been reported as possible markers of sub-lineages.

