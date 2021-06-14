Ghaziabad man kills parents after being denied share in property

A man in Ghaziabad has been held by the cops for allegedly killing his parents.

A 40-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his parents after he was denied a share in the family property. The incident took place on Friday, June 11 in the city's Balram Nagar area, reports say. Ravi Dhaka, the son, has been held and a case of murder has been registered against him.

Details

Dhaka ransacked house to make it look like a robbery

On Friday morning, Dhaka strangulated to death both his parents - 70-year-old Surendra Dhaka and 63-year-old Santosh - at their home. He then ransacked the house to make it look like a robbery, the police said. He reportedly returned there later in the evening, pretending to be shocked by the incident and alerted the neighbors, who then called the police.

Details

After the murders, he went to play cards with friends

Dhaka, who owns a grocery store in the locality, first strangled his father with a wire on the ground floor of the building. He then went upstairs and killed his mother using a cloth, officials said, according to The Indian Express. He, thereafter, went to play cards with his friends. Police said they suspected him as his version of events didn't match his alibi.

Developments

Parents had decided to bequeath property to other son's wife

Dhaka was vexed as his parents decided to transfer the family property to his late brother's wife and child, and had been planning the murders for some time. There were tensions between them as Dhaka had reportedly married against their wishes. Gaurav, the brother, had died two years ago in an accident and his wife had been taking care of the elderly couple since.

Police's action

Case of murder filed at Loni Border Police station

A case of murder has been filed at the Loni Border Police station.

"Both Ravi's sister-in-law, and wife were at their parents' houses on the day of the murder. Taking advantage of this situation, Ravi, who was alone with his parents, killed them," police said, adding that Dhaka has confessed to the crime. A case of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 has been filed against Dhaka at the Loni Border Police station, Ghaziabad.