Deputy jailer Jaya Yadav removed over unauthorized hospital privileges India Jun 09, 2026

deputy jailer Jaya Yadav has been removed from her post at Bhopal Central Jail after reports surfaced that two high-profile inmates, Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, got unauthorized hospital privileges while in custody.

This move came as authorities crack down on rule-breaking inside the jail.