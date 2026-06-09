Deputy jailer Jaya Yadav removed over unauthorized hospital privileges
India
deputy jailer Jaya Yadav has been removed from her post at Bhopal Central Jail after reports surfaced that two high-profile inmates, Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, got unauthorized hospital privileges while in custody.
This move came as authorities crack down on rule-breaking inside the jail.
Pandey inspection triggers probe, CBI continues
The issue was flagged during a surprise inspection by jail DIG Sanjay Pandey, leading to an internal probe.
Yadav's removal is just one step; more disciplinary actions may follow.
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation continues investigating Sharma's death and related evidence, keeping public attention firmly on the case.