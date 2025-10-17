Dhanteras shopping this year feels different India Oct 17, 2025

Dhanteras, landing on October 18 this year, kicks off Diwali festivities and is usually the go-to day for buying gold and silver.

But with gold prices close to ₹1.3 lakh per 10gm and silver topping ₹2 lakh per kilogram in some cities, this year's shopping feels a bit different.