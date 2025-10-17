Next Article
Dhanteras shopping this year feels different
India
Dhanteras, landing on October 18 this year, kicks off Diwali festivities and is usually the go-to day for buying gold and silver.
But with gold prices close to ₹1.3 lakh per 10gm and silver topping ₹2 lakh per kilogram in some cities, this year's shopping feels a bit different.
Lighter jewelry, gold coins, and silver
With prices so high, many people are choosing lighter jewelry or gold coins to keep things affordable.
Silver, still seen as lucky for the festival, is a more budget-friendly pick for those wanting to stick to tradition.
Why are prices so high?
Global economic jitters—like US-China trade tensions and talk of a possible US government shutdown—have pushed more investors toward gold and silver as safer bets.
Add in India's festive demand, and prices are staying sky-high this season.