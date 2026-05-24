Dharmendra Pradhan asks IIT Madras, Kanpur to fix CBSE portal
India
After a wave of complaints from students and parents about failed logins, payment errors, and delays on the CBSE post-result portal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asked IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur to step in.
The goal: fix the tech mess so students can quickly access marks verification and re-evaluation without extra stress.
IIT teams check servers, logins, payments
IIT teams are digging into the portal's technical side, checking server stability, user login systems, and payment gateways to make sure everything runs smoothly during peak times.
Pradhan made it clear these fixes are a top priority since lakhs of students rely on this system every year, especially right after board results drop.