Dharwad ASHAs protest for 2nd day against terminations
India
ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) in Dharwad are protesting for a second day after the government began removing ASHAs from service.
These women have been supporting public health for 17 years, and now they're asking local leaders to step in and help stop the terminations.
COVID-19 work highlighted
ASHA leaders, including district president Bhuvana Ballari, reminded everyone how crucial their work was during the COVID-19 pandemic, work that now feels overlooked as job insecurity grows.
The protest was delayed earlier after some promises from officials, but with no real solutions offered, the ASHAs are back demanding urgent government action to protect their livelihoods.