DIAL expects Terminal 2 closure by 2033 amid upgrade plan
India
DIAL said Terminal 2 is expected to shut down by 2033 as part of a big upgrade plan.
All domestic flights from Terminal 2 are expected to shift to Terminal 3 once the proposed Pier E becomes operational, which could fit an extra 12 million passengers each year.
Terminal 3 upgrades and people mover
Terminal 3 will see wider access ramps and bigger forecourts to handle more people.
There's also an automated people mover coming in the next two and a half years, making it easier to get between terminals.
GMR Airports chairman GBS Raju says Terminal 2 stays open for another six or seven years, depending on how fast passenger numbers grow.