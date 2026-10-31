Woman believed to be studying abroad found dead in Pune
What's the story
A 34-year-old woman, who was believed to be studying in London, was found dead in a rented apartment in Pune, India Today reported. The deceased has been identified as Mugdha Deshmukh. She had left for the United Kingdom in July 2025 to pursue an MBA but returned secretly to India in August. Her body was discovered on Thursday at a residential complex in Gahunje, Pimpri Chinchwad.
Communication breakdown
Family lost contact with her on October 24
Deshmukh's family had been in regular touch with her through calls and messages. However, they lost contact on October 24 when her phone was switched off.
Her father, Avinash Deshmukh, filed a complaint with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police after failing to reach her.
A friend in London confirmed that she last spoke to Deshmukh on October 22 but was unaware of her return to India.
Financial trail
Discovered food delivery transactions in bank statements
Deshmukh's father checked her bank statements and found food delivery transactions between October 8 and 25.
One transaction was suspected to have originated in the Osmanpura area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leading the family to believe that she could be in India.
Concerned for her safety, the family approached the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar crime branch for help.
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police traced Deshmukh's location to the Lodha Belmondo complex in Gahunje.
Discovery
No visible injury marks on the body
Senior Inspector Devendra Chavan said they gained entry with a locksmith and found her dead inside.
There were no visible injury marks on the body, but samples from her internal organs were preserved for further investigation into the cause of death.
Police found that Deshmukh had rented the apartment in April but only started living there after returning from the UK in August.
An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her death.