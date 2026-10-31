Woman believed to be studying abroad found dead in Pune

Deshmukh's family had been in regular touch with her through calls and messages. However, they lost contact on October 24 when her phone was switched off.

Her father, Avinash Deshmukh, filed a complaint with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police after failing to reach her.

A friend in London confirmed that she last spoke to Deshmukh on October 22 but was unaware of her return to India.