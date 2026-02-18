Disruptive passengers could face 30-day flying ban: DGCA proposes

India's aviation regulator (DGCA) is planning stricter rules to deal with disruptive passengers on flights. Airlines could soon ban people from flying for up to 30 days—no committee needed—for things like smoking, drinking on domestic flights, messing with emergency exits, or other specific acts listed by the DGCA; general loud or difficult behavior falls under Level 1 and is subject to different handling.

New rules will apply to all flights These new rules would apply to everyone flying to or from India, even on foreign airlines.

The DGCA also wants airlines to spot bad behavior early—at the airport or onboard—instead of waiting until things get out of hand.

Offenses divided into 4 levels The DGCA has split offenses into four levels:

Level 1 covers stuff like rude gestures or drunkenness (up to a three-month ban),

Level 2 is for physical abuse (up to six months),

Level 3 means life-threatening acts (at least two years),

and Level 4 is trying to break into the cockpit.