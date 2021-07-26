Doctor tweeted this picture moments before dying in Himachal landslide

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 03:37 pm

A doctor who died in the Himachal Pradesh landslide on Sunday had tweeted a picture just moments earlier.

Deepa Sharma, an Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur, had tweeted a lovely picture from her Himachal Pradesh trip on Sunday afternoon. Just minutes later, she died in the tragic landslide in the hilly state's Kinnaur district. A total of nine tourists were killed and several others got injured in the ghastly incident. Dr. Sharma's final few tweets have since gone viral.

Post

Dr. Sharma posed at the Nagasti check-post for the photo

In her final tweet, posted around 1 pm on Sunday, Dr. Sharma could be seen smiling for the camera at the Nagasti ITBP check-post. "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally (sic)," she had tweeted.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by Dr. Sharma

Information

Multiple landslides occurred near Basteri at 1:25 pm

Multiple landslides occurred near Basteri on the Sangla-Chitkul road at 1:25 pm. Dr. Sharma and several others were killed after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveler. The incident also resulted in a bridge collapse and severe damage to some other vehicles.

Reactions

'Beyond tragic': Celebrities, others mourned the loss

Many people expressed shock and lamented the deaths. Poet and politician Kumar Vishvas tweeted, "Oh God...Can't believe the news of your death in Himachal landslide...May you rest in peace Deepa." Film actor Kangana Ranaut also remembered Dr. Sharma, a fan of hers. "Oh!!! Seems like a big jolt...This is beyond tragic...Oh God!!!" "I feel terrible," the actor added.

Condolences

President condoled deaths; PM Modi announced aid

Separately, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also condoled the deaths. The PM has announced an aid of Rs. 2 lakh each for the families of those who died in the incident and Rs. 50,000 for those injured. "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this," he tweeted.

Twitter Post

Here is another picture recently posted by Dr. Sharma