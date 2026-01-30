Domestic help dies of suspected electrocution at minister's residence
India
Shankarshan Nag, a 46-year-old domestic worker, died after a suspected electrocution at the official home of Odisha minister, Krushna Chandra Patra, in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
Nag had been working there for several months.
Investigation underway
Nag was found unconscious by staff and taken to Capital Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.
Police have registered an unnatural death case and sent his body for post-mortem.
Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner of Police shared that the investigation is ongoing to understand how this tragic incident happened.