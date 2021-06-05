Home / News / India News / Artists' body asks serial actors not to shoot outside homes
India

Artists' body asks serial actors not to shoot outside homes

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 12:20 pm
Artists' body asks serial actors not to shoot outside homes
Shoots for serials, web series, and films were stopped in West Bengal since May 16

Amid the ongoing row over some Bengali TV serials being shot at home during restrictions on shootings since May 16 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum on Friday asked actors not to go out of their homes for shooting. Notably, the shoots for serials, web series, and films have been on halt since May 16.

In this article
Information

'Some producers are shooting new episodes outside actors' homes'

The stricture of the Forum followed claims by the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) on Thursday that a section of Bengali television serial producers is shooting new episodes outside actors' homes and passing it off as work from home.

Details

We don't support such shoots: Official

"We support the work from home concept following all prerequisite COVID-19 guidelines. We are not for shooting outside homes, and not even in spacious roofs with cover," a forum official said Friday. "We have urged actors not to go outside their homes to shoot. Shooting can be done only by a few and not in a gathering," the official said.

Serials

Some producers are allegedly shooting in closed godowns and hotels

FCTWEI President Swaroop Biswas had alleged that shootings were being done in closed godowns and hotels by producers of three-four mega serials and they passed it off as work from home. "The location and background of some episodes of certain TV soaps in the past few days indicated that the shoots, with one or two actors, did not take place at homes," Biswas said.

Information

Make-up artists are called at shooting venues during market timings

The federation also claimed that it has information that make-up artists were being asked to visit such shooting venues from 7 am to 10 am when markets are open and a higher number of vehicles ply on roads.

WATP

Attempts to cause rift between technicians, artists, producers: WATP

The producers' body, Welfare Association of Television Producers (WATP), said in a statement, "There are attempts to cause strain between the relationships of technicians, artists, and producers." Without naming anyone, the statement said, "Technicians are forced to not support the work from home concept during shoots. They are misinformed about remuneration during this period of restriction."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Maharashtra: Five-level unlock strategy to ease lockdown restrictions from Monday

Latest News

Deck cleared for import of COVAXIN, Sputnik V into Brazil

World

Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on Tata cars this June

Auto

Six Manchester City players in PFA Team of the Year

Sports

Trump calls Facebook's two-year ban an insult to American voters

Business

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA first impression: A well-rounded executive sedan

Auto

Latest India News

Indian officials return from Dominica as Choksi's deportation case adjourned

India

Coronavirus: India reports 1.32L cases; Delta variant blamed for spike

India

3,000 doctors resign in MP after court calls strike 'illegal'

India

Three airlines reportedly lost 17 pilots to COVID-19 in May

India

Test yourself for COVID-19 at home with 'CoviSelf'

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics