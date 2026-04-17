Dr Suresh Katraavat found dead in alleged Osmania hostel suicide
India
Dr. Suresh Katraavat, a first-year postgraduate at Osmania Medical College, was found dead in his hostel room.
His death is being reported as an alleged suicide involving anesthetic injections and sleeping pills.
Family blames ragging, tribal organizations protest
Dr. Katraavat's family believes ragging pushed him to this tragedy and is urging a full investigation with strict action against those responsible.
Relatives and tribal organizations have protested at the hospital, demanding accountability.