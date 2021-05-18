Home / News / India News / Dr. KK Aggarwal, former IMA chief, dies due to COVID-19
Dr. KK Aggarwal, former IMA chief, dies due to COVID-19

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on May 18, 2021, 01:05 pm
Dr. KK Aggarwal, former IMA chief, dies due to COVID-19

Dr. KK Aggarwal, Padma Shri awardee and a former national president of the Indian Medical Association, passed away last night due to the coronavirus. A renowned cardiologist and a popular face of the medical fraternity in India, Dr. Aggarwal had been undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS and was on ventilator support for the past few days, according to his family.

In this article
Statement

'Dr. Aggarwal dedicated his life to public welfare'

Dr. Aggarwal passed away at 11:30 pm on Monday following a "lengthy battle with COVID-19," his family said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. He had taken both the doses of the coronavirus vaccine. "Ever since he became a doctor, Padma Shri Dr. KK Aggarwal has dedicated his life to the welfare of the public and raising health awareness," the statement read.

Life and work

He headed the Heart Care Foundation of India

Dr. Aggarwal was born on September 5, 1958. He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his MBBS from the Nagpur University. He had joined the Moolchand Hospital in 1983 and became a consultant after five months of residency. He was the President of the Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania and also headed the Heart Care Foundation of India.

Awards

Dr. Aggarwal was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010

Dr. Aggarwal was honored with the Dr. BC Roy Award, one of the highest recognitions in the medical field in the country. In 2010, he was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award by then-President of India, Pratibha Patil. In the final year of his life, Dr. Aggarwal posted numerous videos and statements to raise public awareness about the coronavirus and its management.

Quote

'He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned'

"Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to over 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programs and saved countless lives," his family said. Dr. Aggarwal is survived by his wife, Dr. Veena Aggarwal, and their two children. "He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned," they said.

Twitter Post

This was one of Dr. Aggarwal's final tweets

