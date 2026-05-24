Dr Syed Mohammed Ghouse controls robotic surgery from Wuhan, China

Global medical event coordinated over 5G

Doctors from both cities met online to plan every move before the operation.

In Hyderabad, the team prepped the patient with anesthesia and set up advanced robotic tools and 3-D cameras for clear visuals.

Dr. Ghouse's commands traveled almost instantly over 5G (just a 200-millisecond delay) while local doctors were ready to jump in if needed.

The surgery was part of a global medical event featuring specialists from India, Brazil, and Greece showing off what remote technology can do for medicine worldwide.