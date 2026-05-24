Dr Syed Mohammed Ghouse controls robotic surgery from Wuhan, China
An Indian urologist, Dr. Syed Mohammed Ghouse, just pulled off something pretty amazing: he performed a complex surgery on a patient in Hyderabad while sitting in Wuhan, China.
Using high-speed 5G and next-generation Chinese robotics, he controlled robotic arms from nearly 3,000km away.
This success is a big step for remote surgeries and shows how international teamwork can push healthcare forward.
Global medical event coordinated over 5G
Doctors from both cities met online to plan every move before the operation.
In Hyderabad, the team prepped the patient with anesthesia and set up advanced robotic tools and 3-D cameras for clear visuals.
Dr. Ghouse's commands traveled almost instantly over 5G (just a 200-millisecond delay) while local doctors were ready to jump in if needed.
The surgery was part of a global medical event featuring specialists from India, Brazil, and Greece showing off what remote technology can do for medicine worldwide.