DRDO conducts successful ULPGM-V3 drone-launched missile trials in Kurnool
India
India's DRDO just pulled off successful trials of its new ULPGM-V3 missile, which can be launched from unmanned drones.
The tests at Kurnool showed the missile works for both air-to-ground and air-to-air attacks, using a smart automated control system.
It was fitted onto UAVs made by Bengaluru Newspace Research and Technologies.
ULPGM-V3 built entirely in India
The ULPGM-V3 is totally made-in-India, with DRDO labs teaming up with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Adani Defense Systems and Technologies, MSMEs, and other local companies.
Rajnath Singh called the achievement a "strategic milestone achieved toward Aatmanirbharta in Defence."