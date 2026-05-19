DRDO conducts successful ULPGM-V3 drone-launched missile trials in Kurnool India May 19, 2026

India's DRDO just pulled off successful trials of its new ULPGM-V3 missile, which can be launched from unmanned drones.

The tests at Kurnool showed the missile works for both air-to-ground and air-to-air attacks, using a smart automated control system.

It was fitted onto UAVs made by Bengaluru Newspace Research and Technologies.