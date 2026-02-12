Driving on partially finished expressways will soon cost you less
Starting February 15, 2026, driving on partially finished national expressways in India will cost you 20% less.
The government is dropping tolls to regular highway rates for stretches that are actually open, instead of charging the usual premium expressway fee.
The new toll policy
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has updated its toll policy: now you'll only pay for the sections you can use—and at lower highway prices.
This update replaces the old system that charged extra even if the road wasn't fully done.
The lower rates will last for a year or until each expressway is fully up and running.
Benefits of the new system
Lower tolls mean more people might choose these expressways over crowded side roads, which could ease traffic jams and help cut down pollution.
Plus, it just makes travel a bit more affordable while construction wraps up.