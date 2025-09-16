Next Article
Drones now being used to smuggle drugs into India: NCB
India
Drug smuggling using drones along the India-Pakistan border has shot up dramatically, according to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Cases jumped from just 3 in 2021 to 179 in 2024, with Punjab districts like Amritsar and Tarn Taran seeing the most activity.
Most of these drones were carrying heroin and opium into India.
Key drug trafficking statistics from 2024
In 2024 alone, drug enforcement agencies filed nearly 97,000 cases and arrested over 1.22 lakh people—including hundreds of foreigners from dozens of countries.
Cannabis was the top seized drug at 41% of confiscations, followed by opiates at 39%.
Smugglers are also turning to maritime routes, with over 10,500kg seized at sea.
The NCB reported a conviction rate of 60.77% in cases concluded last year.