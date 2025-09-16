Drones now being used to smuggle drugs into India: NCB India Sep 16, 2025

Drug smuggling using drones along the India-Pakistan border has shot up dramatically, according to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Cases jumped from just 3 in 2021 to 179 in 2024, with Punjab districts like Amritsar and Tarn Taran seeing the most activity.

Most of these drones were carrying heroin and opium into India.