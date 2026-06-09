Droupadi Murmu comforts Lt. Shashank Tiwari's mother at Rashtrapati Bhavan
India
At the Kirti Chakra ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu personally comforted the mother of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who received the Kirti Chakra after his passing.
This award is India's second-highest peacetime honor for bravery, and the moment really showed how much the country values its soldiers and their families.
Moving speeches honor Lt. Shashank Tiwari
The event brought together top officials, military leaders, and families to remember Lt. Tiwari's courage and selflessness.
Moving speeches highlighted his dedication to protecting India, while President Murmu's heartfelt interaction with his family reminded everyone of both the sacrifices made by soldiers and the strength shown by their loved ones.