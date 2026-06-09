Droupadi Murmu comforts Lt. Shashank Tiwari's mother at Rashtrapati Bhavan India Jun 09, 2026

At the Kirti Chakra ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu personally comforted the mother of Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who received the Kirti Chakra after his passing.

This award is India's second-highest peacetime honor for bravery, and the moment really showed how much the country values its soldiers and their families.