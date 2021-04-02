NCB red-flags Mumbai as India's cocaine capital: Report

The drug syndicate had reportedly floated fake companies to smuggle drugs and conceal them at Uttarakhand's Rudrapur. The NCB conducted raids in Rudrapur, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi. Overall, the NCB seized 20 kg of cocaine during these raids and arrested several people.
Mastermind Harpal Singh (aliases Amrinder Chenna and Laadhi) and his associate Sandeep Deol were arrested in connection with the 300 kg of cocaine in Mumbai. Deol reportedly arranged all the paperwork and logistics in India. Other accused identified hail from both India and Canada.