India

Delhi University considers fee waiver for students orphaned by COVID-19

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 11:45 am
Colleges will conduct a survey of students who have lost their parents to COVID-19

The Delhi University will provide a full fee waiver to students who lost one or both parents to the coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday. "The Delhi University has written to its colleges to conduct a survey of students who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. We have sought a report in the matter by Monday," Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, said.

In this article
Fee waiver

Students will need to provide certain documents

The fee waiver, which will be 100 percent, will include exemption of examination fees. "At the varsity level, we know about the staffers whose wards are studying here and they would be given a fee waiver. At the college level, the college governing bodies will have to implement it. They will have to ask for certain documents which would prove it," an official said.

Information

Types of colleges under Delhi University

According to the officials, there are three types of colleges under the Delhi University, colleges maintained by trusts, those maintained by the university, and the colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government.

College

College component comprises major part of the fees

There are 28 colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government, including 12 that are fully funded by the city dispensation. "There are two components of the fees, the college component, and the university component. The college component can only be waived off by the respective college while the university component is very meager," the Principal of a DU college explained.

Rajdhani College

New students will also be eligible for the fee waiver

Rajesh Giri, the Principal of Rajdhani College, said they have identified 30 students who lost either one or both their parents during the second wave. "New students will also be applicable for the fee waiver. They will have to furnish the death certificate of their parents. The college had given a concession of Rs. 2,010 to all students during the first wave," he said.

Other DU colleges

Several colleges support the university's decision

Manoj Sinha, the Principal of Aryabhatta College, said they will honor the decision of the varsity. "We have formed a Students Fee Concession and Scholarship Committee that will identify the students. We are trying to help the students," he said. Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna said they welcome the decision. "We will wait for the official notification. We will decide accordingly," he said.

Trending Topics