DYFI and SFI hold Madurai's 'Unemployed Cockroach Rally' over unemployment
India
On Sunday, youth groups DYFI and SFI marched through Madurai in what they called the "Madurai's Unemployed Cockroach Rally."
The name playfully reclaims a recent remark from the chief justice of India, as protesters united to call out rising unemployment, leaks in competitive exams like NEET, and soaring fuel prices.
District coordinator Selva: job promises unmet
District coordinator Selva criticized the government for not delivering on its big job promises since 2014.
He also flagged how repeated exam leaks make it harder for students from less privileged backgrounds.
Delivery workers' wages haven't budged even as gasoline prices shot up, just one more reason young people say it's time for real change.