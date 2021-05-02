Election Commission approaches Supreme Court over Madras HC's sharp remarks

The Election Commission has complained to the Supreme Court regarding the observations made by the Madras High Court about holding polls during a raging pandemic.

This week, the lower court had reprimanded EC, holding it responsible for the second coronavirus wave. It went as far as saying that EC officials should be "probably booked for murder."

The polling body dubbed the remarks "blatantly disparaging."

Madras HC had fumed at EC during a hearing

On April 26, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had heard a plea that flagged concerns over whether coronavirus protocols would be followed during the vote counting of the Karur constituency.

The counting of votes is currently underway.

Fuming at EC, the bench had underlined that it didn't take steps to ensure coronavirus-appropriate behavior is followed during electioneering.

'Were you on another planet when election rallies were held?'

During the hearing, the bench had told the EC's counsel, "Were you on another planet when election rallies were held? You are the only institution that is singularly responsible for the situation today. Your officials should be put up on murder charges probably."

Later, EC had approached Madras HC with plea, was rebuffed

On Friday, the EC had knocked on Madras HC's doors, seeking to restrain the press from publishing the oral observations made by the court.

However, the court didn't entertain the plea and remarked that EC will have to wait "in the light of the immediate measures that have to be put in place."

Subsequently, the polling body went to the apex court.

Madras HC made blatantly disparaging and derogatory remarks: EC

In its plea, filed before the top court, EC said that Madras HC "despite being an independent constitutional authority made serious allegations of murder on another independent constitutional authority without any basis, which has ultimately dented both the institutions."

"The Madras HC made blatantly disparaging and derogatory remarks," the EC's plea, submitted on Saturday, read.

EC said lower court's remarks damaged its reputation

EC also claimed that the remarks have seriously damaged its reputation which was built over the years.

Further, the plea alleged that even people living in areas where no elections were held recently are blaming EC for the surge in infections.

The petition will be taken up by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah on Monday.

India logged 3.92 lakh new cases, 3,689 deaths

As is known, India is being ripped apart by the second COVID-19 wave. In the last 24 hours, 3.92 lakh new coronavirus cases were recorded.

During the same time period, 3,689 people succumbed to the disease, making it the deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting today to review the coronavirus situation.