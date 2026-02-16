Economic survey: Alarming trends in women's health and marriage
Tamil Nadu's latest Economic Survey shows 28% of marriages are between blood relatives—more than double the rate in states like Gujarat or Kerala.
Child marriage is still an issue too, with about 1 in 8 women aged 20-24 married before 18, especially in rural areas.
The state also faces gaps in maternal healthcare, with a higher rate of non-live births compared to neighbors.
Some positives too
On the brighter side, women's literacy is up—84% can read and write, and nearly a quarter have finished school.
Most women have bank accounts (92%), but few use microloans.
Internet use remains modest (about 47%), though there's still a big urban-rural divide.
The survey points out that better healthcare and job opportunities for women are key next steps.