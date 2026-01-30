Economic survey wants a rethink on RTI Act
India
The Economic Survey 2025-26 is calling for an update to the Right to Information (RTI) Act, saying it should match global standards but still fight corruption.
The survey points out that the RTI wasn't meant for idle curiosity or micromanaging government, and warns that too much focus on disclosures could actually hurt how well things run.
Why does this matter?
The suggested changes would keep things transparent but also protect honest, open discussions among officials—like brainstorming notes and drafts—until decisions are final.
The idea is to avoid making everyone overly cautious while still holding the government accountable.
If these tweaks go through, India's RTI could become both stronger against corruption and more practical for real-world governance.