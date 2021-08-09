Home / News / India News / Economy-class Delhi-London flight fares range from Rs. 1.03-1.47L: Aviation Ministry
Economy-class Delhi-London flight fares range from Rs. 1.03-1.47L: Aviation Ministry

Astha Oriel
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 12:21 pm
Limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries

An economy-class ticket on the Delhi-London flight has been available for between Rs. 1.03 lakh and Rs. 1.47 lakh, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday. "There are media reports claiming India-UK one-way economy class fares have touched Rs. four lakh. These reports have no proven basis. The veracity of Shri Sanjeev Gupta's claim has been thoroughly checked by DGCA," the ministry tweeted.

Information

Here is the fare offered by Indian carriers, UK carriers

"The fares offered on the Delhi-London sector (Economy class) range from Rs. 1.03-1.21 lakh for Indian carriers and Rs. 1.28-1.47 lakh for UK carriers for travel during August 2021," the ministry said.

Here is what the ministry tweeted about flight fares

Details

An official had earlier complained about high ticket fares

On Saturday, Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Union Home Ministry, had tweeted that an economy-class ticket on British Airways's Delhi-London flight for August 26 was priced Rs. 3.95 lakh. He complained that economy-class ticket on Delhi-London flights of Vistara and Air India for August 26 was also priced between Rs. 1.2 lakh and Rs. 2.3 lakh amid college admission time in the UK.

Here is what the official had tweeted

DGCA had asked airlines to submit details about their fares

Gupta stated that he has "alerted" Union Civil Aviation Secretary PS Kharola about this matter. After Gupta's Twitter post, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines that operate India-UK flights currently to submit details about their fares.

Limited special international passenger flights operating since July 2020

While there have been lower and upper limits on all domestic airfares since May 2020, no such limits have been imposed on international airfares. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries including the UK

Pricing is always a function of supply and demand: Vistara

Notably, Vistara, which currently operates flights on Delhi-London as well as the Mumbai-London route, said on Sunday, "Pricing is always a function of supply and demand." "There are only 15 flights a week allowed currently on India-UK route for Indian carriers and when there is relaxation and more capacity allowed, it will automatically bring down prices," it said.

