ED raids ₹100cr GST fraud case tied to Sanjeev Arora
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just carried out fresh raids across six spots, including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bareilly, and Noida, over a massive ₹100 crore GST fraud case tied to Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora.
The alleged scam involves shady mobile phone sales, with the main focus on a company called Hampton Sky Realty Limited that's reportedly connected to Arora.
Sanjeev Arora arrested, ministerial duties reassigned
Arora was arrested last month after his official residence in Chandigarh was searched. At the time, he was Punjab's minister for power, industry, and commerce.
Since then, his roles have been handed off to other ministers while he remains in judicial custody.
The case has sparked new worries about corruption among public officials in Punjab.