ED summons Nalapad brothers for questioning in cryptocurrency money laundering India Jun 09, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called in Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad (sons of Congress MLA N A Haris) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to cryptocurrency.

They are set to appear on June 11, after ED searched their homes back in April as part of the investigation.