ED summons Nalapad brothers for questioning in cryptocurrency money laundering
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called in Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad (sons of Congress MLA N A Haris) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to cryptocurrency.
They are set to appear on June 11, after ED searched their homes back in April as part of the investigation.
Probe tied to 2017 bitcoin hacking
This probe is connected to a 2017 bitcoin hacking scandal, where Srikrishna Ramesh (also known as Sriki) and his crew allegedly stole and sold bitcoins.
The Nalapad brothers had already faced police questioning earlier.
Haris Nalapad denies allegations, cites vendetta
Haris Nalapad has denied all allegations, saying the ED is being used "political vendetta" against his politician father, who has been an MLA for Shantinagar since 2008.