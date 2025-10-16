ED wrongly arrested ex-Vasai-Virar municipal commissioner in ₹169cr scam
The Bombay High Court has said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrongly arrested Anil Pawar, former Vasai-Virar city commissioner, over alleged illegal construction approvals and ₹169cr in bribes linked to 41 buildings constructed between 2008 and 2021, though Pawar only became commissioner in 2022.
The court found there just wasn't enough proof under the money laundering law to justify locking him up.
HC turns down ED's request to delay release
Instead of hard evidence, the ED mostly relied on statements from architects and developers.
They'd already frozen assets worth ₹44cr linked to Pawar and accused his wife, Bharti, of helping out.
But the High Court canceled Pawar's remand and told the ED to release him right away, turning down their request for a delay.
Three others in the case are still in jail.