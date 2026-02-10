ED's plea against Mamata Banerjee pushed to February 18
The Supreme Court has pushed back the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, now scheduling the next hearing for February 18, 2026.
The delay happened after senior advocate Kapil Sibal fell ill, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed to the adjournment.
Case could have far-reaching impact
This case is about big accusations—ED alleges Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away key evidence (physical documents and electronic devices), and has sought FIRs against the state DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner alleging obstruction in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam.
The Supreme Court earlier called the situation "very serious," ordering all CCTV footage from the raids to be saved.
Banerjee says she did nothing wrong and only took her party's data with permission, while her party insists this is just political targeting before elections.
How this plays out could impact not just politics in Bengal, but also how much power investigative agencies have in high-stakes cases.