ED's plea against Mamata Banerjee pushed to February 18

Case could have far-reaching impact

This case is about big accusations—ED alleges Banerjee entered the raid sites and took away key evidence (physical documents and electronic devices), and has sought FIRs against the state DGP and Kolkata Police Commissioner alleging obstruction in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam.

The Supreme Court earlier called the situation "very serious," ordering all CCTV footage from the raids to be saved.

Banerjee says she did nothing wrong and only took her party's data with permission, while her party insists this is just political targeting before elections.

How this plays out could impact not just politics in Bengal, but also how much power investigative agencies have in high-stakes cases.