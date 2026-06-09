Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says NEET UG re-exam June 21
India
The NEET UG re-exam is officially happening on June 21 from 2pm to 5:15pm.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the process will be fair and transparent, encouraging students to focus on their prep without worrying about the exam setup.
Dharmendra Pradhan pledges flawless re-exam process
Pradhan promised a "without any flaws or loopholes" re-exam and asked students for their cooperation.
He's also teaming up with the Health Ministry to close any gaps in the process, so things go smoothly for everyone this time.
Dharmendra Pradhan has assured that results will come out quickly, keeping your academic plans on track.