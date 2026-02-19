Eggs, fruits to be served daily in Bengal schools
India
West Bengal is rolling out extra eggs or seasonal fruits for over 81 lakh school kids (Classes 1-8) for 12 days before March ends.
This move, costing ₹8 per student daily and using leftover funds, adds to the usual eggs or chicken already served twice a week under the state's mid-day meal program.
Teachers appreciate help but want long-term solution
The goal is to boost protein for students, especially when rising costs have even led some teachers to pitch in from their own pockets.
While the Center covers 60% of meal costs and the state pays the rest, Education Minister Bratya Basu called this a routine step—not an election stunt—though some critics aren't convinced.
Teachers appreciate the help but hope these benefits last beyond just election season.