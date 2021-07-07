WB: Eight arrested for duping people on government job promise

At least 3,000 people from across the state were duped of crores of rupees

Eight people were arrested from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district for allegedly duping thousands of people by promising them government jobs. At least 3,000 people from across the state were duped of crores of rupees, police said Wednesday. Their company named "Future India" took anything between Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 1 lakh from candidates promising to provide government jobs for the security of highways.

Documents

Accused showed road safety documents to gain people's trust

"The accused would often show documents on road safety signed by the Prime Minister and the President to the prospective candidates to gain their trust," the police said. "Training on road safety would also be conducted at its head office in Birati in the Nimta Police Station area in the North 24 Parganas district," they added.

Accused had gathered to sign agreements with prospective candidates

On Monday night, eight officials of the said organization gathered at an eatery in Palsit in the Memari Police Station area to sign agreements with prospective candidates. "On getting to know that they were in the area, people who were duped earlier reached the spot from as far as Hooghly and Paschim Bardhaman districts," the police said.

Quote

Cash, mobiles phones, registers were seized from the accused

"As chaos ensued, police reached the eatery and made the arrests," the police said. A car, Rs. 1.10 lakh in cash, two registers, two pen drives, seven mobile phones, and a list of those duped were seized from the accused, they said.

Arrests

Three accused were sent to five days in police remand

Those arrested were identified as Mihir Kumar Das, Ali Hossain, Hasibul Rahman, Abul Basad, Reazul Islam, Ibrahim Sheikh, Shamsul Alam Sheikh, and Malay Karmakar. Malay is a resident of Singur in the Hooghly district, while the rest are from different areas in the Murshidabad district. When produced at the court on Tuesday, Mihir, Malay, and Abul were sent to five days in police remand.

Information

The rest of the accused were sent to judicial custody

On the other hand, the rest of the accused persons, including Ali, Hasibul, Reazul, Ibrahim, and Shamsul, were sent to judicial custody. The court of the chief judicial magistrate will hear the matter again on July 11.

Racket

More people are suspected to be associated with the racket

"More people are suspected to be associated with the racket," a senior police officer said. "To make the whole operation convincing, the candidates were even taken to a private hospital in Kolkata for a pre-joining medical check-up," he said. "It is being investigated that whether any influential person is associated with the racket," he added.