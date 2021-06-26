Eight cases of Delta Plus variant found in MP

MP CM has decided to set up a laboratory in Bhopal for genome sequencing

At least eight persons have been found infected with the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh so far, State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said on Saturday, adding none of the contacts of these patients was found to be infected with this strain. Two persons who died last month were found to be infected with the Delta Plus variant, officials said.

Protocol

Our constant focus is to ramp up testing: Sarang

Sarang said the patients infected with the Delta Plus variant are being tested as per protocol and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been regularly sharing information with the state in this regard. "At least eight cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been brought to our notice so far. Our constant focus is to ramp up testing," Sarang said.

Detection

Laboratory for genome sequencing will be set up in Bhopal

"The authorities had carried out contact tracing of these patients and none of the contacts were found to be infected with this variant," he said. The minister further said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to set up a laboratory in Bhopal for genome sequencing so that people infected with different mutations of coronavirus can be detected at the earliest.

Mutations

Two who died in May belonged to Ashoknagar and Ujjain

Once a genome sequencing machine is installed in Bhopal, the test reports for various mutations of coronavirus can be received within five days, he said. Meanwhile, officials said two persons who died in May this year were found to be infected with the Delta Plus variant. They were residents of Ashoknagar and Ujjain.

Test reports

Reports of Delta Plus infection were received after their deaths

While the deaths had occurred in May, their reports of being infected with the Delta Plus variant were received later, it was stated. The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Ashoknagar Himanshu Sharma on Saturday said, "The person found infected with the Delta Plus variant was being treated in Bhopal after testing positive for coronavirus in May, and had died on May 13."

Details

MP on Friday recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19

Earlier on Friday, Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh had confirmed that a 59-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19 on May 23, was infected with the Delta Plus variant. She had tested positive for coronavirus on May 17. MP on Friday recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 casualties that pushed the tally of infections to 7,89,611 and took the toll to 8,871.