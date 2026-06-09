El Nino may cut India monsoon to about 90% rainfall
El Nino is brewing in the Pacific, and weather experts say India might get less rain this monsoon, about 90% of the usual amount.
That's not great news for farmers growing kharif crops like oilseeds and pulses, since these depend on good rainfall.
If yields drop, it could hit rural incomes and push up food prices.
Kharif output dipped 1.3% historically
History shows that during past El Nino years, kharif crop output dipped by about 1.3%, with jowar, tur, and bajra taking the biggest hits.
Rice was mostly safe thanks to widespread irrigation.
This year, there's an 80% chance El Nino will strike between June and August, possibly bringing more pests and unpredictable rain.
While better irrigation and climate-smart seeds help a bit, when the rain arrives (or doesn't) still matters a lot for farmers' earnings—and what you pay at the store.