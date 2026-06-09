El Nino may cut India monsoon to about 90% rainfall

Kharif output dipped 1.3% historically

History shows that during past El Nino years, kharif crop output dipped by about 1.3%, with jowar, tur, and bajra taking the biggest hits.

Rice was mostly safe thanks to widespread irrigation.

This year, there's an 80% chance El Nino will strike between June and August, possibly bringing more pests and unpredictable rain.

While better irrigation and climate-smart seeds help a bit, when the rain arrives (or doesn't) still matters a lot for farmers' earnings—and what you pay at the store.