Ending consensual relationship after marriage promise isn't rape: HC
India
The Uttarakhand High Court just clarified that ending a consensual relationship—where someone later backs out of a marriage promise—doesn't count as rape, unless it's proven that the promise was fake right from the start.
This came up after Suraj Bora was accused of misleading a woman with talk of marriage. He argued their relationship was genuine and mutual, not based on any trickery.
Court drops all charges against man
Looking at their long-term relationship, the court said there wasn't enough proof that Bora lied about marrying her from day one.
So, they dropped all charges against him, saying failed relationships aren't automatically criminal unless there's clear evidence of fraud at the beginning.