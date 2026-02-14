Ending consensual relationship after marriage promise isn't rape: HC India Feb 14, 2026

The Uttarakhand High Court just clarified that ending a consensual relationship—where someone later backs out of a marriage promise—doesn't count as rape, unless it's proven that the promise was fake right from the start.

This came up after Suraj Bora was accused of misleading a woman with talk of marriage. He argued their relationship was genuine and mutual, not based on any trickery.