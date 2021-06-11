Environmentalist Radha Mohan passes away at 78

Radha Mohan is known for his contribution to organic farming

Padma Shri awardee environmentalist and Odisha's former information commissioner Professor Radha Mohan died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday, family sources said. The environmentalist was 78 and is survived by three daughters. The Gandhian was in the ICU for the last few days after being diagnosed with pneumonia, hospital sources said.

About the environmentalist

Radha Mohan served as the Principal of his Alma mater

Born in 1943 in a small village in Nayagarh district of Odisha, Radha Mohan had graduated in Economics from SCS College in Puri and completed his post-graduation in Applied Economics from Utkal University in Bhubaneswar in 1965. After his retirement as the Principal of SCS College in Puri, Radha Mohan was appointed the State Information Commissioner.

Awards

He was conferred with various honors

Radha Mohan and his daughter Sabarmatee were conferred the Padma Shri last year for their 30-year-long efforts to transform barren lands into a dense forest in Nayagarh district. The father-daughter duo had formed a social organization to create awareness among farmers on sustainable organic farming. Radha Mohan is the recipient of the Odisha government's Utkal Seva Samman and UNEP's The Global Roll of Honour.

Condolences

President Kovind expressed grief at his demise

Many dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have condoled his death. President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Professor Radha Mohan was as inspiring an economist as an environmentalist. A profound scholar, he turned to organic farming to enrich nature and humanity. His demise will leave a void. My condolences to his family and followers."

Twitter Post

CM Patnaik offered condolences to the bereaved family

Further details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his work

"Professor Radha Mohan Ji was deeply passionate about agriculture, especially adopting sustainable and organic practices. He was also respected for his knowledge on subjects relating to the economy and ecology. Condolences to his family and admirers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Radha Mohan's commitment toward environmental protection and organic farming will always be remembered in times to come.