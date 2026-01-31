Ex-AP minister Rambabu arrested for threatening cops during bike rally
Ambati Rambabu, senior YSR Congress Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister, landed in legal trouble after allegedly threatening police officers during an unauthorized bike rally on June 4 (year not specified in source).
The rally was part of a protest against the NDA government.
When stopped by police for not having permission, Rambabu reportedly told officers, "Let's see how you stop us."
Rambabu booked in another case
Beyond this incident, Rambabu was hit with several more FIRs for breaking prohibitory orders and allegedly pushing through barricades with his brother Murali during former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Palnadu on June 18 (year not specified in source).
Police said Rambabu and his brother broke through barricades, engaged in heated exchanges with police, and manhandled personnel on duty.
He was called in for questioning on July 21 (year not specified in source).