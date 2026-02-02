Ex-Bareilly officer gives Modi government 7-day ultimatum over SC/ST Act
Alankar Agnihotri, recently suspended as Bareilly's city magistrate, has given the central government a seven-day ultimatum to scrap the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
He claims most cases under the law are fake and warns of a nationwide protest if nothing changes.
Agnihotri's resignation over UGC guidelines
Agnihotri resigned on January 26, 2026, saying he was protesting new anti-discrimination rules from the University Grants Commission—which he called "anti-Brahmin" and unfair to general-category students.
The UP government suspended him right after for indiscipline and started an inquiry.
His political views and statements on BJP
He's hinted at joining politics, citing what he calls an upper-caste leadership crisis.
He's also slammed BJP as being too corporate and accused lawmakers of corruption.
His statements have drawn reactions from politicians and commentators.