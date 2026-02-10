Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar denied bail in Unnao case

Both HC, SC denied him bail

Sengar was convicted and sentenced to 10 years after a CBI trial court found him guilty; the case stems from the alleged rape of a minor girl at his Unnao home after she came seeking help with a job.

Both the Delhi High Court and now the Supreme Court have denied him bail.

The top court also ordered that Sengar's appeal—and the victim's plea to increase his sentence—should be heard together on priority, with a final hearing set for February 11, 2026.