Ex-boyfriend gets life sentence for murdering sisters in Chandigarh

Singh was caught while trying to escape

Singh was caught at New Delhi railway station while trying to get help from a hacker to unlock Manpreet's phone.

Police tracked him down using CCTV footage and a phone call to a friend.

In February 2026, he was convicted of murder; by February 9, the court handed him a life sentence and fined him ₹30,000.

The judge said the crime was brutal but didn't qualify for the death penalty—so no leniency despite his family's pleas.