Ex-boyfriend gets life sentence for murdering sisters in Chandigarh
Kuldeep Singh, a call center worker, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering sisters Manpreet (28) and Rajwant Kaur (27) back in 2019.
The two ran a small pharma business and lived together in Chandigarh.
Singh, who had dated Manpreet for nine years, broke into their home late at night after their relationship ended badly.
He strangled both sisters and attacked them with scissors before fleeing with some of Manpreet's belongings.
Singh was caught while trying to escape
Singh was caught at New Delhi railway station while trying to get help from a hacker to unlock Manpreet's phone.
Police tracked him down using CCTV footage and a phone call to a friend.
In February 2026, he was convicted of murder; by February 9, the court handed him a life sentence and fined him ₹30,000.
The judge said the crime was brutal but didn't qualify for the death penalty—so no leniency despite his family's pleas.