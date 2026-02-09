Ex-engineer living lavishly on stolen cash arrested after tip-off
A 27-year-old former IT engineer a native of Kakinada and resident of Park Street, Madhavadhara in Visakhapatnam, Achhi Mahesh Reddy (aka Sunny), has been arrested; police say the arrest cracked 26 nighttime housebreak cases in Visakhapatnam, and police records link him to over 60 house burglary cases across Andhra Pradesh.
Police say Sunny used the stolen cash and jewelry to fund a flashy lifestyle—think BMWs and foreign trips.
He targeted homes in Visakhapatnam at night, breaking in with basic tools and making off with gold, silver, and cash worth nearly ₹25 lakh.
Sunny's flashy lifestyle on stolen cash
Sunny was finally caught by Gajuwaka Crime Police after a theft complaint led them to him.
During the arrest, officers recovered stolen gold, silver, and even his BMW bought from burglary money.
Turns out, Sunny's been at this since he was 15—he's served 14 months in Rajahmundry Central Jail and has earlier break-ins in places like Kakinada and Rajahmundry.
The investigation is still ongoing as police connect him to more cases across the state.