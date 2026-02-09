Ex-engineer living lavishly on stolen cash arrested after tip-off

Sunny's flashy lifestyle on stolen cash

Sunny was finally caught by Gajuwaka Crime Police after a theft complaint led them to him.

During the arrest, officers recovered stolen gold, silver, and even his BMW bought from burglary money.

Turns out, Sunny's been at this since he was 15—he's served 14 months in Rajahmundry Central Jail and has earlier break-ins in places like Kakinada and Rajahmundry.

The investigation is still ongoing as police connect him to more cases across the state.