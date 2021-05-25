Former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal appointed new CBI Director

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 11:45 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel appointed Subodh Jaiswal as CBI Director.

Former Maharashtra Director-General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A high-level selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Jaiswal for the post on Tuesday. Earlier, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana—also part of the committee—had effectively eliminated the Modi government's top picks for the post of CBI Director.

Details

Jaiswal appointed CBI Director for 2 years

A government notification released on Tuesday evening stated, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has, based on the panel recommended by the Committee, approved the appointment of Shri Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH: 1985) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office or until further orders whichever is earlier."

CJI cited 'rule of law' effectively eliminating Centre's top candidates

The Modi-led panel—also comprising CJI Ramana and Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury—had met on Monday to review the appointment. CJI Ramana cited a Supreme Court judgment which said officers with under six months in service before retirement shall not be appointed as police chiefs. The Centre's top picks were hence eliminated from the race. Jaiswal—the senior-most remaining candidate—is due to retire in September 2022.

Career

Jaiswal currently serves as CISF chief

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch officer who has previously served as the Maharashtra DGP and the Commissioner of Mumbai Police. Currently, he is serving as the chief of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Although he has not worked with the CBI before, Jaiswal has previously served the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Information

Jaiswal investigated infamous Telgi scam

While posted in Maharashtra, Jaiswal had investigated the 2003 Telgi stamp paper scam. Incidentally, the investigation was later taken over by the CBI. The infamous Elgaar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were also probed under Jaiswal's supervision before being transferred to the CBI.