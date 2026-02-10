Ex-Punjab CM Singh hospitalized, recovering in ICU
India
Captain Amarinder Singh, ex-Punjab Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a knee issue.
He had knee replacement surgery and is now recovering in the ICU under close watch from doctors.
Singh's political journey is a rollercoaster ride
Singh isn't just any politician—he's served as Punjab chief minister, switched parties, and recently called out the BJP for not valuing his decades of experience.
Even while recovering, he got a visit from Haryana's Transport Minister Anil Vij, and a picture of the meeting surfaced on social media.
For anyone interested in Indian politics or leadership drama, Singh's health and outspoken views keep him relevant.