Explosives recovered from private cement factory in Tamil Nadu

The plant was instructed to function with a minimum workforce due to COVID-19 restrictions, leading to some employees being fired

A pair of pipe bombs were found planted in the premises of a private cement factory at Sankar Nagar near Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday night. The police said that the bombs were quite powerful and would be defused. The private cement factory which engaged workers on a regular and contract basis had recently terminated some workers following instructions from the government.

A phone call demanded Rs. 50 lakh for terminated workers

The state government had instructed that the plant should function with a minimum workforce due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. According to police, the factory officials had received a phone call demanding payment of Rs. 50 lakh to the terminated workers, with the unidentified callers threatening to plant bombs in five places in the factory if the demand was not met.

Explosives could have been planted by terminated employees: Police

On Tuesday night, the bomb squad which was subsequently pressed into service recovered the two pipe bombs. Police added that the bomb would be inspected in detail before being defused. It is suspected that the explosives could have been planted by terminated employees and investigation was on to identify the culprit.

The recovered pipe bombs have been sent for analysis

An FIR has been filed in connection with the incident against "unknown persons," police said. Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, who visited the cement factory around midnight, conducted a comprehensive check on the plant premises and deployed police personnel. The recovered "pipe bombs" have been sent for analysis. Meanwhile, the factory employees have been asked to stay home.

Six suspects being interrogated, more likely involved

Following preliminary investigations, six suspects were picked up for interrogation in the early hours of Wednesday, The Hindu reported. "We suspect the involvement of a good number of people in this sabotage. The investigation is on to identify the culprits," an officer said.

