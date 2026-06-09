External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Bulgaria and Finland
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set for a quick two-day trip to Bulgaria and Finland on June 10-11.
The main goal? To boost India's ties with both countries and chat about some big-picture issues affecting the region and the world.
Jaishankar meets Bulgarian leaders, joins Kultaranta
On June 10, Jaishankar will be in Sofia, meeting Bulgarian leaders to talk about working together more closely.
The next day, he'll be in Finland for the Kultaranta Talks, an event focused on how the world is changing at global, regional, and local levels.