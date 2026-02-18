Fake bomb threat emails sent to courts in 2 states
India
On Wednesday, fake bomb threat emails sent to several courts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh led to quick evacuations and a big security response.
The CBI court in Hyderabad's Nampally area, plus district courts in Karimnagar and Rajamahendravaram, were cleared out as a precaution, though in Karimnagar only parts of the premises were evacuated and searched.
Investigators are trying to trace the sender of the emails
Bomb squads and sniffer dogs checked every corner but found nothing dangerous. Police have now stepped up security checks at these locations.
Investigators are working to trace who sent the emails, especially since similar hoaxes have happened recently across other states—hinting that this could be part of a bigger attempt to disrupt court operations.